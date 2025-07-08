What you need to know about measles

For the longest time, we didn't hear much about measles cases, but now, cases are rising at a record rate.

So far, in 2025, there have been 1,267 measles cases, that's a 33-year high.

In 2024, the total number for the year was 285, and in 2023, it was just 59.

Among those cases, 3 deaths, all children.

In April, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is against mandated vaccines, said, "We encourage people to get the measles vaccine. The federal government's position, my position, is that people should get the measles vaccine, but the government should not be mandating that."

As people start to travel more, it's good to know more about the disease and what you need to be aware of to protect yourself and your family.

So we went In Focus with Esther Liu, MD, Chair of Pediatrics and a practicing physician at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, in Glen Burnie. She is also Adjunct Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at, University of Maryland School of Medicine.

What is measles, and how does it affect the body?

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness. It can be in the air and spread infection for up to 2 hours after an infected person leaves the room.

Statistically, one person will spread measles to 12-18 unvaccinated people.

There are more cases of measles as of early July of 2025 than in any year since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.

Source: Yale School of Public Health SITREP

Measles is well controlled due to the vaccine being highly effective, but due to lower vaccination rates, numbers are surging. Measles is considered to be a “canary in the coal mine” of vaccination rates because it is so contagious.

What are the early signs and symptoms people should watch for?

Classic symptoms of measles are high fever with the 3 C’s:



Cough

Coryza (profuse runny nose)

Conjunctivitis (“pinkeye”)

The measles rash appears 3-5 days after symptoms start and typically goes from head to toe. Symptoms occur 1-2 weeks after exposure, which makes it more difficult to manage in terms of figuring out the source of infection.

Courtesy: CDC

How serious can a measles infection be? Are there long-term complications?

Complications are higher in children under 5 years of age.

More common complications are severe ear infections/hearing loss, and profuse diarrhea.

Serious complications include severe pneumonia (1 in 20 children) and encephalitis (1 in 1000 children)

Death rates are 1-3 children of every 1,000.

Major complication is subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), which is a fatal neurologic disease that develops 7-10 years after measles infection (even after the person has fully recovered from the initial illness)

How effective is the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine?

Receiving the 2 doses of MMR is 97% effective.

At what ages should children receive the measles vaccine?

Typical schedule:



First dose at age 12 months

Second dose at age 4 years

Can receive a dose as early as 6 months of age if in the area of an outbreak or traveling to an area with an outbreak. Second dose can be given sooner than 4 years of age if needed.

When should someone see a doctor for possible measles symptoms?

Persons who are exposed should monitor symptoms closely and reduce exposure to crowds to minimize the risk of spreading the illness. If symptoms develop, they should consult with their physician and monitor for complications. In some circumstances, post-exposure prophylaxis may be indicated.

According to the CDC measles is still common in many countries, and most cases in the US originate from international travel.