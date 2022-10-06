Voting for Maryland's next Governor

In the coming weeks Marylanders will head to the polls to decide many local races, including who will be the state's next Governor.

A September 2022 Goucher Poll showed Democratic candidate Wes Moore with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox.

WMAR-2 News anchors Jamie Costello and Kelly Swoope sat down with the candidates. The interviews were conducted separately in mid-September. Each had 30 minutes with the candidates.

Why do you want to be the next Governor of Maryland?

Dan Cox, Republican candidate for Governor "I want to serve the people of Maryland. You know when we are in the legislature and we see that a law is being passed, and we hear the voices of the people asking for their opinions to be heard, and then in the last two years, those have been largely ignored. First of all when our small businesses and churches shut down and continue on today, with this plan for a vaccine passport, this “jabs for jobs” program, and then you add to that where everyone is right now with the economy, people are hurting. I received – Kelly – just the other day, an email from a constituent, that was an independent, but was going to vote for me and asking me to do something because their rent was going above $2,000 a month for a very small two-bedroom apartment. That’s gotta change and because of this Biden inflation. So my campaign is all about making sure we put money back in your pockets, lower the inflation rate by ending the CPI taxation that’s tied to the inflation, and once again making Maryland a place where we can flourish and live.”



Wes Moore, Democratic Candidate for Governor "I want this job because the future of Maryland is personal to me. I’m a third generation Marylander. This is where I was born, this is where I came of age. It’s where I fell in love, and where my wife and I are raising our kids. And I know right now we are just a state there’s a lot to be proud of, but we’re just leaving a lot of people behind in this process. And I learned this whole idea, this whole mantra of ‘leave no one behind’ from the military, when I was 17 years old and they taught us this in our first days ‘leave no one behind’ and that needs to be the new mission for the state of Maryland. I think the moment when I started realizing that I wanted to go for this role as Governor was I’d been working on these issues for a long period of time. I’ve been involved in public service whether it was leading soldiers in combat, whether it was running a small business in Maryland, helping first-generation students, helping them both to and through college, or whether it was running one of the largest poverty-fighting organizations in the country, you realize that if we are not fixing the systems and we are not moving in partnership to fix the systems. You know the same way I’ve worked with members of the legislature on the blueprint and fair appraisal value in historically redlined neighborhoods, or working with the private sector and the nonprofit sector. If we’re not working in a coordinated fashion to be able to address these issues, we’ll just continue to find ourselves working to clean up the debris that comes from broken issues. That’s what I’ve done for my whole career and so I knew as the state was making a decision about its future, it was important that we as a state lead with that kind of fashion that kind of direction."



One segment of the interview was edited out as WMAR works to fact-check each candidate's claims.

There are three other candidates on the ballot for Governor in Maryland:

Nancy Wallace with the Green Party

David Lashar with the Libertarian Party

David Harding with the Working Class Party