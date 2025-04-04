Volunteers wanted to monitor Bald Eagle chicks across Maryland

The Bald Eagle is our National symbol, and, thanks to conservation efforts, the Bald Eagle is making a historic comeback, and your help is needed to keep it going!

According tot he US Fish and Wildlife Service the Bald Eagle population has soared past 316,000 individual Bald Eagles, and over 71,000 nesting pairs.

The Chesapeake Bay Region has the largest concentration of eagles in the continental United States. At least 1400 pairs breed in Maryland.

This is incredible considering 40 years ago the bird was in danger of extinction.

This map shows where all the Bald Eagle nests have been reported to the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership. Anything with a check mark means the nest is being monitored. If it has the orange question mark, that just means those nests are not monitored.

Courtesy: marylandbirds.org

The Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership could use your help. They need volunteers to find and report Bald Eagle nests, but you just can't go around doing it on your own. They have training materials and guides you can use to help you help the Bald Eagle.

Port Tobacco River Park in Charles County has a live eagle cam. You can see their YouTube live feed below. Chandler and Hope call this home and have hatched two baby chicks. They won't fully develop wings until June or July.

If you are hoping to go out and see a Bald Eagle, not on a live stream, but with your own eyes, here are some great locations:



Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge

Fisherman's Park at Conowingo Dam

Point Lookout State Park in St. Mary's County

Port Tobacco River Park in Charles County

To report a wildlife crime against a Bald Eagle, call 1-844-FWS-TIPS(1-844-397-8477)