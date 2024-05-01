The 'Uncommitted' vote in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Concern over the war in Gaza is also influencing your primary ballot in Maryland.

It's time to choose your candidates for the general election, and early voting kicks off Thursday. Some voters have called the Baltimore City Board of Elections asking why there's an extra option on one ballot that's not on the other.

When you go to cast your vote at this year's primary election here in Maryland, on the Democratic ballot, you'll have the option to pick "Uncommitted to any Presidential Candidate", but it's something you won't see on the Republican ballot.

Lisa Stanley, the Acting Director of the Baltimore City Board of Elections, explains this is not a local decision but a federal one.

"It doesn't have anything to do with our printing of the ballots. It was a selection that that group party, democrat and republican, decided for the ballot in that decision,” said Stanley.

This is essentially the "none of the above" option.

"Vote uncommitted has been on the ballot in many states, and this is really the first time that it's been used this widespread across the country to voice the message of decent," said Anna Evans-Goldstein, a Campaign Organizer for the Listen to Maryland campaign.

Listen to Maryland is a group of concerned Democratic voters. She said when voters pick this option, it's sending a message to the Biden Administration.

"We're urging people to vote uncommitted on the election on May 14th because the Biden Administration has not listened to the vast majority of the Democratic voters that want a cease-fire in Gaza,” said Evans-Goldstein.

An opposing view when speaking with some college students at Towson University. They say it's an unnecessary option to have on the ballot.

"I do support like cease-fire, but I don't think it's going to be super helpful for this election to just not vote for a candidate," said Melanie Hall, a Towson University sophomore.

"It was kind of interesting that it was only on the democratic part, but I kind of understand why, but also, I think that they should just not vote, I guess,” said Aziza Barry, a Towson University senior.

"I think that if they're going to put that kind of option on there, I don't really see the point. If people are going to choose that, then I don't really see a point in them even voting,” said Julia Eismeier, a Towson University junior.

This option was also on the ballot in 2020.

Early voting runs from May 2nd through May 9th.