State Senator proposing Maryland redraw its Congressional lines

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — State Senator Clarence Lam, who represents parts of Howard and Anne Arundel Counties in the Maryland State House, says he plans to introduce a new Congressional map ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Last week, the Texas House of Representatives voted to redraw its lines, giving Republicans a likely advantage in Congress.

And Maryland Delegate David Moon promised back in July to introduce legislation in the House of Delegates to redraw the maps.

Lam is the first Senator to announce plans to bring a redistricting bill to the Maryland Senate.

Lam pointed out that California legislators are responding by also passing redistricting legislation.

"Sadly, Republican lawmakers in other states like Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio are all still heeding Trump's call," he said in a statement. "That's why I'm acting now—I'm filing this bill because we need to fight back by sending a message to these other red states: Don't do it. But if you do pass these extreme gerrymanders, Maryland stands ready to act."

Maryland has eight congressional districts, seven of which are represented by Democrats. The lone Republican, Rep. Andy Harris, represents Maryland's first district, covering much of the Eastern Shore.

Generally, redistricting takes place following the Census every ten years.

This is what lawmakers eventually landed on ahead of the 2022 elections following the last census and some contentious redistricting debate, and is the current map.

The map that Sen. Clarence Lam shared in his announcement has some similarities to a map that was originally passed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021.

Sen. Clarence Lam

Some notable similarities include having District 1 cross the Bay Bridge to reach into Anne Arundel County, and the shapes of the 3rd district and parts of the 7th district.

In 2022, a judge ruled that the map was gerrymandered and ordered the creation of a new congressional map.

We've reached out to Governor Wes Moore's Office to see if he's considering a special session to redraw Maryland's maps, but haven't yet heard back.

Lam's bill would also require Maryland to create an independent redistricting commission if other states do the same.

"I don't love having to do this, but it's necessary," the Senator said of his plan to introduce the bill. "I'm tired of bringing a pencil to a knife fight."