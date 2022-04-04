Special Magistrate recommends denying petitions filed against legislative redistricting map

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The same day the fight over the congressional redistricting map ended, a 245-page report on the legislative redistricting map was published.

The report, prepared by Special Magistrate Alan Wilner, concludes a discussion of each petition with a recommendation that each should be denied.

There were five separate petitions filed against the legislative redistricting map, and oral arguments were heard in the case on March 23 and 24.

The case, which went straight to the Appeals Court, has not yet been decided.