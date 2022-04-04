Watch
NewsIn Focus

Actions

Special Magistrate recommends denying petitions filed against legislative redistricting map

LRAC MAP COLORS.png
WMAR-2 News
Legislative Redistricting Map without numbers
LRAC MAP COLORS.png
Posted at 4:38 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 16:46:31-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The same day the fight over the congressional redistricting map ended, a 245-page report on the legislative redistricting map was published.

The report, prepared by Special Magistrate Alan Wilner, concludes a discussion of each petition with a recommendation that each should be denied.

There were five separate petitions filed against the legislative redistricting map, and oral arguments were heard in the case on March 23 and 24.

The case, which went straight to the Appeals Court, has not yet been decided.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019