New Congressional Redistricting Map to be signed into law today

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Hogan has announced that he will sign the new congressional map drawn and passed by the MGA last week.

UPDATE: The defendants, through the Office of the Attorney General, have agreed to withdraw their appeal of Judge Battaglia’s decision in the congressional redistricting case.



In light of this development, Governor Hogan will sign the new congressional map into law today.

This after the Governor's office says the defendants, through the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, dropped the appeal of the decision declaring the previous map unconstitutional.

“We are pleased Governor Hogan has agreed to sign the proposed congressional redistricting map approved by the General Assembly. This map, like the one previously passed by the General Assembly, is Constitutional and fair. Both sides have agreed to dismiss their appeals, and our state can move forward to the primary election.”



-Attorney General Brian E. Frosh

The bill signing is expected to begin at 2:30pm.

Judge Lynn Battaglia on Friday denied approval for this new map, because it was an advisory opinion, and the map hadn't yet been signed into law.

She noted that in appeals courts, where the case was expected to go next, "advisory opinions are not well regarded."

"I don't know how I'd rule on the merits, because we don't have enough information," said Judge Battaglia during Friday's hearing.

Governor Hogan's Director of Communications says that no further action is needed from the judge.

Note: as the parties have entered into a settlement agreement, no additional action is required by Judge Battaglia.

