BALTIMORE — Thursday's mass overdose incident was a stark reminder that despite ongoing efforts, the opioid crisis is still ongoing in Baltimore.

In total, 27 were hospitalized due to an unknown drug, believed to have been handed out as a free "tester" on the street in Penn North. Fire officials report the first call came in before 9:30 and found, in quick succession, more experiencing overdose symptoms.

The Mayor's Office reports eight people from the group directly impacted have sought out treatment "thanks to the incredible outreach work from volunteers working with local organizations" according to a statement shared by spokesperson Jonas Poggi with WMAR-2 News.

WATCH: Some, not all, seek longterm addiction treatment after Baltimore's mass overdose Some seek addiction treatment after mass overdose

Last Thursday, five patients were considered critical and it's not clear how many have been discharged at this time.

The city's acute strategies focused heavily on harm reduction strategies. No deaths have been reported.

"Before the city really embraced Naloxone, that would have been a devastating toll of people," Catherine Tomko, assistant scientist with the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health said. "That's really, really important to keep in mind."

“You cannot force someone into treatment when they aren't ready. You have to be there to make sure that they are able to do that and the first and most important thing that you have to be in order to get treatment is be alive," Mayor Brandon Scott said during an update briefing last week.

At the Penn North Wellness and Recovery Center, just one block from the epicenter, harm reduction director Vernard Nelson says they've only spoken to one or two people interested in recovery programs.

"Some people, they be fighting the process. For one, they being traumatized while they out here on Earth," he said.

"There also maybe people thinking 'I tried it once and it didn't work for me, so why would I try it again?' Or 'I'm just tired of trying it and it's not working,'" Tomko said.

Tomko studies substance use, mental health and marginalized populations. She says there are several obstacles, in addition to the stigma, for those who may be experiencing addiction and seeking out treatment.

That includes knowledge of opportunities available, lack of transportation, and other debilitating health issues like chronic pain.

Some clinics in the area, like Emerge Baltimore, were also closed or had limited services over the weekend.

Tomko says in addition to the harm reduction strategies the focus also needs to be on increasing low barrier access to treatment. Something that's a part of the city's proposed overdose strategic plan.