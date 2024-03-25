Sheriff's request for information from Harford County Executive denied, violating public information laws

The Harford County Sheriff's Office made no secret that they were unhappy about County Executive Bob Cassilly pulling funding for a new training center and precinct when he came into office.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office posted on social media that it attempted to dig further into why that happened, specifically requesting information about the architecture firm and its feasibility study on the project.

Under Maryland's Public Information Act, the Sheriff's Office requested specific documents, letters, and emails either mentioning the firm or to or from an email address from the firm.

Cassilly Administration found to be in violation of Maryland Public Information Act



Cassilly Administration found to be in violation of Maryland Public Information Act

Full PIACB decision can be read here:https://t.co/j6d9BLb4GW

In the social media post, the Sheriff's Office included a link to a document from the Public Information Act Compliance Board, in which the Board concludes that the County's refusal to search for the records violated the law.

The Public Information Act Compliance Board confirmed that this is its final decision on this matter.

In the background of the decision, the reason the County says it refused to search for the records was "it was 'unable to perform a search of its servers to access' the records he requested because 'Councilman Penman has accused the Executive Branch of illegal wiretapping by searching its servers for electronic records.'"

The County further added in its explanation, according to this decision, that it was waiting for a court to say it's not illegal for the County to search its servers.

We've reached out to County Executive Cassilly's Office for a statement.