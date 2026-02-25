Potential zoning change could pave over part of historic pet cemetery to build gas station

ELKRIDGE, Md. — The Rosa Bonhuer Memorial Park may never be the same, if a proposed zoning change goes through.

The historic cemetery along Route One has a storied past, one where thousands of pets, from dogs owned by governors and presidents, to cats, pigeons and even an elephant are said to be laid to rest.

In some cases, alongside their human owners.

"My mother and father are buried there. We have two dogs, we have a parakeet," Curtis Gray explained. "The President, Harry S. Truman, has a dog buried there, what are they going to do? Rip the President of the United States' dog up out of the ground and throw it in the dumpster? They have to have a little compassion. These pets are like family members."

Gray even said he wished to be buried there, though the practice ended in the 90s after a new owner took over following years of neglect and criminal activity.

Developers want to convert the front third of the cemetery and a neighboring abandoned property into a Sheetz gas station, convenience store and car wash.

John Pelton has three pets buried there: Sam, Brownie and Rocky.

"They'll be dug up, discarded and we'll have a car wash instead," Pelton said. "I think that's morally repugnant."

Some remains are believed to have already been disinterred. The Rosa Bonhuer Society sounded the alarm after it appeared to have been done so without permission from families.

Last year, the planning board denied developers' efforts. But on Wednesday, they returned to petition a hearing examiner, Joyce B. Nichols, to rezone the parcel of land instead.

Attorney Chris DeCarlo, who represents one nameless owner behind the efforts, Corridor Square LLC, argued that the current zoning, a Transit Oriented Development district, was done by mistake.

They want to change it to a Business General or B-2 district, which unlike TOD, would allow for car washes.

Another business, Memorial LLC, owns the cemetery property after purchasing it in 2016.

Plot owners say the plans would desecrate their loved ones final resting places, leaving them both traumatized and some in a financial bind.

Pelton is worried he may even have to delay retirement.

"I think we're talking about $10,000. That includes digging up the pet, you may have to replace the casket, you'll have to transport them and then you'll have to bury them again," he said.

The lengthy hearing lasted hours on Wednesday, as DeCarlo called multiple witnesses including a longtime land use planner and the civil engineer involved in the project's development.

Several plot owners and advocates also spoke. It's expected to continue on Thursday morning.

Once the entire hearing is concluded, the examiner will put together a report to be shared with the zoning board, who will ultimately make the final decision at a later date.