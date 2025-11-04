New UMBC poll shows what Marylanders think about the state's economy, government shutdown

A new poll released Tuesday shows how Marylanders are feeling about the state's economy, the government shutdown and the leaders of Maryland and the United States.

The poll was done by UMBC's Institute of Politics.

Governor Moore/direction of the state:



52 percent approve of the job Governor Wes Moore is doing; 44 percent disapprove, 4 percent don't know

48 percent said the state is on the wrong track, 40 percent believe it is headed in the right direction

Governor Moore's 52% approval has remained steady since UMBC's last poll released in February, but his disapproval has gone up from 40% in February and from 32% in October of last year.

Economic conditions:



69 percent said the state's economic conditions over the last year are "poor" or "fair"

30 percent described them as "good" or "excellent"

Looking ahead, 55 percent think economic conditions will be worse, 31 percent said "about the same" and 11 percent said "better"

The number of people rating the state's economy as "poor" or "fair" has only gone up slightly from 67% in February and 66% in October 2024.

Biggest concern for Maryland's economy:



28 percent said taxes and government spending

19 percent said federal government shutdown and national policy

13 percent said cost of living and inflation

7 percent said jobs and wages

3 percent said housing costs and development

2 percent said business climate and economic growth

Economic issues (numbers for responses of "very" or "somewhat" concerned):



92 percent said price of food/consumer goods

89 percent said cost of health care/health insurance

88 percent said cost of household electricity

86 percent said being unable to find good paying jobs

79 percent said cost and availability of housing

64 percent said the price of gasoline

53 percent how the stock market is doing

Federal government shutdown:



63 percent believe the shutdown will have a major impact on the state's economy, 25 percent said minor impact, and seven percent foresee no impact

30 percent of respondents said that the shutdown has had or will have a major impact on their personal financial situation

61 percent said Republicans in Congress are either "very" or "completely" to blame for the shutdown; 59% said President Trump and 41% said Democrats in Congress

32 percent approve of President Trump's job performance, 67 percent disapprove

The UMBC poll surveyed 810 Maryland adults including 757 registered voters.