New Gonzales poll shows Governor Moore with 61% job approval

Marylanders continue to approve of the job Governor Wes Moore has done as he gets ready to hit the mid-point of this term in office.

A Gonzales poll released this morning showed that 61% of Marylanders approve of his performance in office.

Over time and with different pollsters, that number hasn't varied tremendously.

The poll also found that, as of right now, Moore would beat former Governor Larry Hogan if they ran against each other.

With regard to the budget deficit, Marylanders overall oppose an increase in state property taxes to better balance the budget. Just 18% said they would support that.

Slightly more Marylanders would support an increase in sales tax to deal with the deficit (23%) and even fewer (17%) would support an increase in the income tax.

State legislators are gearing up to deal with the budget deficit with the Maryland General Assembly Session beginning on Wednesday, January 7th.