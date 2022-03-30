Attorney General's Office appeals court's redistricting decision

ANNAPOILIS, Md. — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General has filed an official notice that they are appealing a judge's decision last week declaring the 2021 Enacted Congressional map unconstitutional.

A new map has already been passed by both chambers of the state legislature and is headed to the Governor's desk, but contains a caveat that it will only remain in place if an appeal is unsuccessful.

That new map is also headed to court for a review of its constitutionality.

