Watch
NewsIn Focus

Actions

Attorney General's Office appeals court's redistricting decision

Redistricting-Maryland
Brian Witte/AP
Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan shows a copy of the redrawn congressional map approved by the General Assembly this week, that is crossed out in red, during a news conference where he announced his veto of the plan, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. The General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, have the votes to override the governor's veto. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Redistricting-Maryland
Posted at 6:37 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 18:37:25-04

ANNAPOILIS, Md. — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General has filed an official notice that they are appealing a judge's decision last week declaring the 2021 Enacted Congressional map unconstitutional.

A new map has already been passed by both chambers of the state legislature and is headed to the Governor's desk, but contains a caveat that it will only remain in place if an appeal is unsuccessful.

That new map is also headed to court for a review of its constitutionality.

We will update this information as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019