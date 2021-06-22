Jury selection to begin as family members remember Capital Gazette shooting victims

BALTIMORE — Jury selection begins Wednesday, June 23rd in the trial of Jarrod Ramos, the man accused of murdering five Capital Gazette employees, nearly three years ago.

Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were all killed while at work on June 28, 2018.

Winters Larca, Wendi Winters' daughter, spoke with WMAR 2 News about her mom and the upcoming trial.

"The trial is long overdue," she says. "Justice is a slow process."

Since her mom was killed, Larca has graduated college, gotten married and had a baby boy.

"That's just a big void in my life. And it's been hard for all of us," she says.

Larca remembers her mother's love of storytelling - and how she enjoyed retelling her favorite stories over and over again.

"I think its forgotten, how much of the bigger issue of this is," Larca says. "It's an issue of First Amendment rights that these people were targeted for, being members of the Free Press and for exercising that right."

She is also worried the incident will be forgotten.

"The sad thing is that there's been so many mass shootings in this country that all but the biggest tend to get forgotten. They get lost in the shuffle," says Larca.

Since the Capital Gazette shooting, there have been 54 mass shootings in the state of Maryland, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. You can find those shootings mapped below:

The Anne Arundel State's Attorney's Office expects jury selection to last through Friday.

The trial is expected to begin June 29th and go through mid-July.

Larca says, she won't be attending.

"I don't really see much point in giving the defendant any of my time," she says.