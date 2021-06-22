Watch
NewsIn Focus

Actions

Jury selection to begin as family members remember Capital Gazette shooting victims

items.[0].image.alt
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
The Capital Gazette of June 29, 2018, is seen in a newspaper vending box in Annapolis, Maryland. - A man armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades burst into the newspaper office on June 28, killing five employees in what police described as a "targeted attack." The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, identified the suspected shooter as Jarrod Ramos, who it said had a long-running dispute with the newspaper. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Capital_Gazette.jpg
Photos: Nation remembers slain journalists of The Capital Gazette
Photos: Nation remembers slain journalists of The Capital Gazette
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:22:01-04

BALTIMORE — Jury selection begins Wednesday, June 23rd in the trial of Jarrod Ramos, the man accused of murdering five Capital Gazette employees, nearly three years ago.

Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were all killed while at work on June 28, 2018.

Winters Larca, Wendi Winters' daughter, spoke with WMAR 2 News about her mom and the upcoming trial.

"The trial is long overdue," she says. "Justice is a slow process."

Since her mom was killed, Larca has graduated college, gotten married and had a baby boy.

"That's just a big void in my life. And it's been hard for all of us," she says.

Larca remembers her mother's love of storytelling - and how she enjoyed retelling her favorite stories over and over again.

"I think its forgotten, how much of the bigger issue of this is," Larca says. "It's an issue of First Amendment rights that these people were targeted for, being members of the Free Press and for exercising that right."

She is also worried the incident will be forgotten.

"The sad thing is that there's been so many mass shootings in this country that all but the biggest tend to get forgotten. They get lost in the shuffle," says Larca.

Since the Capital Gazette shooting, there have been 54 mass shootings in the state of Maryland, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. You can find those shootings mapped below:

The Anne Arundel State's Attorney's Office expects jury selection to last through Friday.

The trial is expected to begin June 29th and go through mid-July.

Larca says, she won't be attending.

"I don't really see much point in giving the defendant any of my time," she says.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020