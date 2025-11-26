Maryland sues Trump over SNAP cuts for non-citizens

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has filed yet another lawsuit against the Trump Administration.

This time regarding recent guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), that would disqualify some migrants from being eligible for The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.

In July 2025, Congress passed President Donald Trump's signature bill the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Part of the bill limits SNAP benefits for non-U.S. citizens, while increasing penalties for states erroneously handing them out to those not eligible.

For perspective, last year Maryland had a 13.64 error rate, 8.65 percent of which were over-payments, according to the USDA.

Brown and 21 other Democratic Attorneys General claim the USDA's guidance goes beyond what the Big Beautiful Bill requires.

According to them, the USDA suggests all individuals who entered the country as either a asylee or refugee would be permanently ineligible for SNAP, even after obtaining a green card or becoming a lawful permanent resident.

"Federal statutes make clear that refugees, asylees, humanitarian parolees, individuals whose deportation has been withheld, and other vulnerable legal immigrants become eligible for SNAP once they obtain their green cards and meet standard program requirements," Brown and company argue.

With the "Big Beautiful Bill" now the law of the land, it's estimated 170,000 in Maryland could lose SNAP benefits.

Like many of Brown's lawsuits, this latest one was filed out-of-state in Oregon, a district with an overwhelming majority of Democratic appointed judges who've proven likely to rule in favor of the states, setting up a potential appeal.