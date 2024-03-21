Maryland State Highway Administration to use drones to study speeds in work zones

Just before the state marks one year since the deadly work zone crash on I-695, the State Highway Administration announced they've received a grant to study the speed of drivers in work zones on the beltway, using drones.

The $1.6 million comes from the federal Department of Transportation as part of its Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Program.

In addition to drones, the SHA will use roadside sensors to study the speed in work zones.

"The combination of sensor and drone-based data could provide us with unprecedented insight to make our roadways safer for all," said State Highway Administrator Will Pines in a statement.

SHA is partnering with the University of Maryland for the study.

Maryland's Transportation Secretary, Paul Wiedefeld, said in a statement that this award will help make work zones in the state safer.