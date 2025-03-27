Maryland State Department of Education unveils newly imagined PreK-12 Mathematics Policy

BALTIMORE — Maryland's State Department of Education recently unveiled its newly imagined PreK-12 Mathematics Policy.

The overhaul comes as Maryland students continue struggling mightily in math.

Only 24.1 percent of students in the state tested proficiently in math, according to the 2023-2024 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program.

Those levels are even worse in districts like Baltimore City, where the proficiency rate is cut by more than half to just over 10 percent.

As result the Department of Education's updated policy renews focus on math intervention courses for students needing additional support.

"Beginning in SY 2026-2027, LEAs shall develop a process to identify and support students who exhibit difficulties with learning mathematics, including students with disabilities," the new policy states. "To support their numeracy development, identified students shall receive supplemental instruction aligned to their identified needs."

Additionally, families of students receiving math intervention classes can expect to be updated twice each year about their child's progress.

To help identify and correct these issues, the department is directing school districts to conduct annual reviews of Individualized Education Programs.

Starting in the 2027-2028 school year, kindergarten through eighth grade are going to be required to learn math daily for a minimum of 60 minutes.

For those students excelling, there will be accelerated courses available beginning in third grade.

The Department is calling for in grades 3 through 7 to be evaluated for acceleration once a year.

Maryland will all but eliminate geometry from it's current progression model, with more emphasis teaching Algebra I and II.

"Many geometry standards are not highly aligned with the prerequisite competencies for post-secondary mathematics success," the plan states. "Research from the National Center on Education and the Economy (NCEE, 2013) concludes that the most demanding mathematics in required college courses primarily derives from Algebra 1, selected Algebra 2 content, and limited Geometry topics."

Without geometry, this is how the Education Department envisions future math course requirements.

High school mathematics graduation requirements beginning with any student who enrolls in Algebra for the first time in school year 2027-2028 shall be updated to reflect:

a. four credits and four years of mathematics

b. two of the four credits with instruction in Integrated Algebra 1 and Integrated Algebra 2 aligned with the statewide assessment for Algebra

c. two credits aligned to courses in secondary mathematics pathways in which Integrated Algebra is a prerequisite," is how the new plan outlines future math course requirements.

To assist teachers in implementing these changes, a new professional training course will be offered by spring 2027.

By fall 2027, the Department of Education will begin providing annual statewide assessments measuring the impacts.

Key data points for analysis will include:

a. Proficiency levels by cohort in grades 3-8

b. Proficiency levels for accelerated students

c. Progress for students performing at Level 1

d. Integrated Algebra 1 participation and proficiency by grade level

To read the full plan, click here.