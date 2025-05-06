Maryland joins 3 more lawsuits against Trump over Elections, Offshore Wind projects & HHS cuts

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown on Monday signed onto three lawsuits against the Trump Administration on behalf of the State.

Since retaking the White House, Brown along with 18 other Attorneys General from Democratic led states have sued Trump at nearly every turn, seemingly for every executive order he's issued, usually alleging violations of the federal Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

These latest batch of lawsuits come in response to Trump's recent orders to halt approvals and permits for off and onshore wind energy projects pending further review.

Brown argues wind energy is one of Maryland's most effective tools in fighting climate change, a Democratically charged issue Trump has chosen not to prioritize.

Here in Maryland, the General Assembly passes a law with the lofty goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Part of that plan includes the development of 8,500 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2031.

Brown claims U.S. Wind could support more than 13,000 jobs, bringing over $6 billion in economic benefits to Maryland.

While Governor Wes Moore backed the lawsuit, Republican Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza, issued a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, expressing full support for Trump's order.

"As the State Senator representing Ocean City, Maryland, and on behalf of the overwhelming number of Maryland constituents who have contacted me, I am requesting an immediate halt to the continuation of U.S. Wind's Offshore Wind Project (OSW) in the Atlantic Ocean of Maryland's Coast," Carozza wrote.

In January 2024, Ørsted pulled out of an agreement with Maryland to sell electricity generated from wind farms near West Ocean City.

Skipjack Wind 1 and 2 would have combined to generate 966 megawatts to power more than 300,000 homes by 2026.

Brown's second lawsuit centers on the downsizing of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

As part of a broader initiative to shrink the Federal Government, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. directed the department's 28 agencies to condense into 15.

This resulted in staffing reductions, which according to Brown has gone from 85,000 to 65,000 employees.

A number of HHS agencies are based out of Maryland, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in Silver Spring, and The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, in Rockville.

"Miners suffering from black lung disease have been left unprotected as congressionally mandated surveillance programs were abruptly shut down. Workers across the country can no longer reliably access N95 masks following the closure of the nation’s only federal mask approval laboratory. Key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) infectious disease laboratories have also been shuttered, including those responsible for testing and tracking measles, effectively halting the federal government’s ability to monitor the disease nationwide. Hundreds of employees working on mental health and addiction treatment, including half of the entire workforce at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), have been fired, and all SAMHSA regional offices are now closed. The World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP), which provides life-saving care to more than 137,000 9/11 first responders and survivors, stand to lose the doctors needed to certify new cancer diagnoses, leaving American heroes without access to the health care they deserve. Pregnant women and newborns are now at risk after the firing of the entire CDC maternal health team and Head Start centers could face closures after many regional employees at the Office of Head Start were let go."

It should be noted, the White House's newly proposed budget includes funding for Head Start.

While conceding Congress's power to allocate funding, Trump opines it's the executive branch's discretion on how to spend it.

Those decisions, they contend, are not subject to judicial review under the APA.

The Government's line of thinking has been upheld on appeal in other lawsuits involving DEI grants for teachers organizations and other non-profits.

As for Trump and Kennedy's authority to fire federal employees, two appeals courts — in the fourth and ninth circuits — overturned earlier district court rulings ordering the rehiring of fired employees at several federal agencies.

MORE: Maryland judge overruled, Appeals Court clears way for mass firings of federal probationary workers

Brown's third lawsuit targets the President’s efforts to secure federal elections.

Trump has long advocated for increased election security, proof of citizenship and photo ID requirements to vote.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump's also criticized mail-in voting, which he claims enables voter fraud.

Those sentiments have sowed doubt in the minds of many GOP voters in accepting results of U.S. Elections.

To help combat those fears, Trump issued orders directing local and state elections boards to discard mail-in ballots arriving after Election Day.

For those refusing to comply, Trump is threatening the withholding of various federal funds.

Brown and his counterparts are asking a federal judge to place a nationwide pause on those orders, alleging voter suppression and disenfranchisement.

An Obama appointed district court judge in Washington D.C. already deemed a majority of Trump's orders unconstitutional, but left some of the mail restrictions in-place.

RELATED: Judge blocks parts of Trump’s order that overhauls US elections

Mail-in voting has been the subject of pre-election litigation in many states, including Pennsylvania, where logistical paper-work errors — like misdated or undated forms — can sometimes cause votes to be thrown out. The U.S. Supreme Court already turned away a challenge to those rules in January.

Like many of Brown's lawsuits, all three were selectively filed Monday in New England based district-level courts, a part of the country where judges have proven more likely to lean in favor of the states, including the First Circuit of Appeals whose active judges were all appointed by either former President Joe Biden or Barack Obama.

The practice commonly known as "judge" or "forum shopping," has landed before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Next week all nine justices will hear the Trump Administration's arguments against nationwide injunctions, which district court judges have frequently issued to stymie the President's agenda.

The once little-used judicial remedy has become somewhat of the norm during the Trump era.

Compared to his predecessors, Trump has been on the receiving end of an overwhelming tidal-wave of nationwide injunctions.

Such rulings have raised urgent separation of power concerns, sparking questions of whether Trump should comply or defy, considering courts have no true enforcement mechanism against a sitting President with sweeping immunity and control of the DOJ who is tasked with implementing judicial orders.

Some critics, including Elon Musk, have openly supported the idea of Trump ignoring the courts.

Several prominent attorneys, including Vice President JD Vance, have called out judges for what they perceived to be illegal rulings.

On Tuesday, Trump, like Musk suggested impeachment, generating a response from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who suggested appealing rather than impeaching.

Some lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives resorted to filing articles of impeachment against some judges over their supposed overreach. Due to lack of a Senate super majority, those efforts are all but certain to fail.

