Maryland judge overruled, Appeals Court clears way for mass firings of federal probationary workers

BALTIMORE — An appeals court on Wednesday cleared the way for President Donald Trump to carry out mass firings of probationary workers at 20 federal agencies.

Earlier this month James Bredar, a federal district court judge in Maryland appointed by former President Barack Obama, ordered the Trump Administration to rehire previously terminated employees in 19 states, including Maryland and Washington D.C.

The initial ruling from Bredar came in response to a lawsuit filed by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, on behalf of the states.

According to Bredar's written opinion, the firings were unlawful because Trump and company failed to provide effected workers with advance written notice.

Brown argued Maryland had already received 813 unemployment claims from fired federal workers between January 21 and March 3.

Around the same time, another federal judge in California, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, issued a similar ruling ordering the reinstatement of fired workers at six government agencies, some of which overlapped Bredar's ruling.

However, that decision was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, ultimately leading to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Decision to overrule Bredar.

With that being the final legal hurdle for now, while cases play out, the job status of thousands of federal workers appears to once again be in danger.

Maryland is home to the fourth highest number of federal employees in the nation, behind California, Texas and Virginia.

Trump has long promised wide-spread cuts to the federal workforce in an attempt to shrink what he considers government bloat and overspending.

The President and his allies have heavily criticized district level judges attempting to block the White House's agenda, often times questioning courts authority.

Recently Appeals Courts and the Supreme Court have ruled in favor of Trump on a series of thorny issues including federal funding freezes over Diversity Equity and Inclusion, and deportations of alleged undocumented migrant gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

