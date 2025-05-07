Judge orders Trump admin to restore states COVID-19 education grants

BALTIMORE — A federal judge in New York Tuesday ordered the Trump administration to restore state access to millions of dollars in pandemic-era education funding.

Maryland Attorney General Antony Brown was among 16 Democratic State Attorneys General suing the U.S. Department of Education over their intent to end grants tied to the American Rescue Plan and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Former President Joe Biden's Administration previously extended the states access to funds through March 2026.

A letter from U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon notified states of the cancellation back in March, writing "Extending deadlines for Covid-19 related grants years after the Covid pandemic ended is not consistent with the department's priorities."

Brown argued Maryland already spent 73 percent of the funding, accounting for roughly $305 million, with the understanding they'd be reimbursed by the grants.

Had the judge not granted the states request, Maryland claims they would've stood to lose around $418 million.

The judge's ruling also bars the Education Department in the future from altering previously approved extensions, without providing at least 14 days notice.

"COVID-19 may be over, but its impact is still being felt in schools across our State and nation as reading and math scores remain lower than pre-pandemic levels, and students continue to struggle with behavioral health issues since schools reopened," said Brown. "This ruling preserves hundreds of millions of dollars for Maryland schools, allowing our educational leaders to continue giving their students the support they need and deserve. This preliminary injunction is a big victory for Maryland families and ensures vulnerable children will be able to access the services they rely on while we continue to fight for this funding – and their futures – in court."

The Judge in this case is Edgardo Ramos, an appointee of former President Barack Obama.

Now the Trump Administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

