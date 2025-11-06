Man charged with road rage murder of young woman

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — On Thursday, Maryland State Police announced that a man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Nyah Hairston.

Hairston, 20, had been driving home from work on May 3, 2024, when she was shot and killed on I-495.

WMAR-2 News covered her case as part of our Maryland Cold Case series last July, in an effort to keep the case from going cold.

Investigators identified 28-year-old Dominec Proctor of Glenn Dale, Maryland, as the suspect charged in the case and added that he's currently behind bars in Virginia on unrelated charges.

Hairston's mom and sister came to the announcement on Thursday.

"They have done an amazing job," said Hairston's mom, Carla Mills, of the Maryland State Police, adding that they kept in touch with her throughout the investigation.

Hairston was remembered as "joyful," "always positive," and wanting to have "a lot of kids."

"Nothing like this should happen again," said Asia Rogers, Hairston's sister.

"The tragic loss of life caused by a road rage encounter is inexcusable," said Maryland State Police Lieutenant Colonel Rosemary Chapell. "If there's any comfort you find today, I hope it is knowing that we never give up the fight."

Hairston's homicide was the third road rage killing Maryland State Police have investigated since 2022.

Charles "Charlie" Marks was killed on I-95 in January of 2022.

Delonte Hicks, 29, was shot and killed on March 19, 2022, while driving a tow truck on Route 50 EB at Route 410.

There is a $30,000 reward for tips in each case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-953-1903. Callers can remain anonymous.

"We are thankful for the media coverage that helped us get the word out and ultimately led us to the suspect in the case of Nyah Hairston, along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners," said Maryland State Police Detective Sergeant Frank Lopez. "We are not giving up. Someone knows something."

They added that cell phone data was also used during the investigation into Nyah Hairston's murder.

Other than tips and cell phone data, investigators wouldn't comment on how Proctor was identfied as a suspect, as the case is still ongoing.

The Highway Gun Crime Initiative, formed in July 2024, to try to combat road rage incidents that also involve firearms.

"Aggressive driving, tailgating, brake checking, unsafe lane changes, speed, and reckless driving," says Chappell, "There's no room on our roadways for these dangerous driving behaviors."

Nyah was a licensed beautician who had set up her hair salon in her mom's dining room, and also worked at UPS and Amazon. She was saving up for life.

"She wanted a big house, she wanted to have a lot of kids, and she wanted a big family," Mills said of Nyah. "Just to be family-oriented. She would always say, 'Mommy, I'm never leaving the house, I'm gonna be here with you always.'"

