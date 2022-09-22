Johns Hopkins Police Force: How did we get here?

As we follow the developments in the Johns Hopkins University Police force development, WMAR-2 News decided to take a look back at how we got to this point.

We start back in February of 2019, when we see both the Johns Hopkins University president testifying in a MGA hearing in favor of the Community Safety and Strengthening Act, to allow the university to set up its own police department, and students protesting the university's contracts with ICE.

The bill passes the state legislature in April, with the support of Representative Elijah Cummings.

The following month, in May of 2019, students again protest the university's contracts with ICE and also protest the formation of the police force.

A year later, the murder of George Floyd by a police officer sparked nationwide protests, and calls to defund the police.

In June of 2020, a petition asking Johns Hopkins to abandon their plans to form a private police force, garnered thousands of signatures.

The same month, the University announced a two year pause in implementation.

Last month, August 2022, Johns Hopkins announced its plans to resume implementation, leading to the first meeting tonight and another protest.