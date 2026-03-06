How'd they Vote? Youth Charging Reform Act

Key Points of the Bill:

Reduces the number of charges for which a child is automatically charged as an adult.

The cross-filed house bill version, HB409, has not yet received a vote in the Judiciary Committee.

Senator Will Smith (D), who represents Montgomery County and chairs the Judicial Proceedings Committee, sponsored the bill.

How'd they vote?

Here's a party breakdown of the vote, as of 11:55 a.m. on March 6, 2026:

Senator Carl Jackson (D), who represents Baltimore County, was the only Democrat to vote against the bill. Senator Chris West (R), of Baltimore County, and Senator Bryan Simonaire (R), of Anne Arundel County, voted for the bill. Here's the full breakdown of how the Senators voted:

The organizations and groups that testified in favor of the bill included:



Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland

SURJ Baltimore

League of Women Voters of Maryland

Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform

Human Rights for Kids

Maryland Department of Juvenile Services

Jews United for Justice

Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services

The Sentencing Project

R Street Institute

ACLU of Maryland

The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland

Maryland Office of the Public Defender

Baltimore Jewish Council

Bridge Maryland, Inc

Groups testifying in opposition to the bill included:



Maryland State's Attorney's Association

Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office

Worcester County Sheriff's Office

MD Police Chiefs Association and Maryland Sheriffs' Association

Maryland Crime Victim's Resource Center

Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office

Full Text of the Bill:

SB323 - 2026 Regular Session