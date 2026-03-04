Maryland Senate advances bill to move more juvenile charges out of the adult court system

Maryland is a step closer to automatically charging fewer young people as adults.

WATCH: Maryland bill would move more juvenile charges out of adult court Maryland bill would move more juvenile charges out of adult court

The Maryland Senate advanced legislation that removes 7 charges from starting in the adult system, moving them to start in the juvenile system instead.

Supporters of the bill say this will lead to better outcomes for young people accused of a crime, adding that 87 percent of those charged end up in the juvenile system anyway.

Senator Will Smith, a Democrat representing Montgomery County, spoke in favor of the legislation.

"This is a smart bill. And guess what? This is already happening right now except we're wasting all that time in the adult system. Those kids are already coming back down to the juvenile system anyway except we're wasting that time with them not getting the services. So I understand the serious nature of the offenses. This is just a smart bill. A smart bill for public safety, a smart bill to save money, a smart bill to make sure that our youth are equipped with the tools they need to not reoffend," Smith said.

Those against the bill argue the juvenile system is not fit to handle young people who commit more serious crimes.

The bill has one more vote in the Senate before heading to the House.

