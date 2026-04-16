How'd They Vote? The Community Trust Act

Key Points on the bill:

Aims to further limit state cooperation with ICE, regarding jails, prisons, and immigration detainers.

Prohibits local jails from asking about or investigating citizenship status, detaining a person or extending their detention to investigate or based on the suspicion of a person's immigration status.

Explicitly forbids holding an individual in a local jail at the request of federal immigration authorities unless there is a judicial warrant.

Prohibits police from providing immigration authorities with information about an individual during the course of an investigation unless required by a court order.

It is passed as an emergency bill, meaning it would take effect as soon as it's signed by the Governor. He has 30 days to decide to sign, veto, or allow it to become law without his signature.

MORE COVERAGE: Bill to limit local jail and ICE cooperation could threaten federal funding

How'd they vote?

The Judicial Proceedings Committee first heard the bill on February 25, but the next movement on the bill came on April 9, just four days before Sine Die.

Judicial Proceedings passed it favorable with amendments, sending it to the Senate. The Senate's third reading was recorded late Friday, 29-13, and two Democrats voting against the bill. (Details on votes below.)

We're taking a look at the House party vote first, where you can find that one Democrat joined Republicans in voting against the bill.

The bill passed third reader in the House, with amendments 92-37. Delegate Frank Conaway, who represents District 40 in Baltimore City, was the lone Democrat to vote against the Community Trust Act. Find out how the rest of the delegates voted here:

On its second pass in the Senate, on Sine Die, all 47 senators voted on the bill. The same two Democrats voted against the bill, with the final vote recorded as 32-15.

Democratic Senators Carl Jackson (District 8, Baltimore County) and Mary Dulany-James (District 34, Harford County) voted against the Community Trust Act. You can find out how your Senator voted on the bill:

Full text of the bill:

SB791 - Community Trust Act