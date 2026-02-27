How'd they Vote? HB1017, zoning and immigration detention

Key Points on the bill:

Restricts the approval of using or constructing a building as an immigration detention facility unless the building is specifically zoned for that exact purpose.

Gives the court the ability to issue injunctions to stop this from happening and the Office of the Attorney General the right to sue to enforce the law.

The penalty for violation of the law is up to $10,000 per day that an entity is in violation.

Applies retroactively to agreements made between the State or local governments and a private entity.

Baltimore County voted to ban ICE detention centers earlier this month and Attorney General Brown sued the federal government over a Hagerstown ICE detention center.

How'd they vote?

Here's a look at the party breakdown:

One Republican, Delegate Stuart Schmidt of Anne Arundel County, voted in favor of the bill. Here's a closer look at each delegate's vote:

Among the organizations and politicians that testified in favor of the bill were:

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball

CASA

SURJ

Showing Up for Racial Justice Baltimore

Capital Area Immigrants' Rights (CAIR) Coalition

Indivisible Howard County

Maryland Legislative Coalition

No organizations testified against the bill, but two individuals registered as unfavorable.

Full Text of the Bill:

HB1017 - 2026 Regular Session