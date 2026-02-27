Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Focus

Actions

How'd they Vote? HB1017, zoning and immigration detention

Posted
Elkridge ICE detention facility blocked
WMAR-2 News (Michael Seitz)
This office building, located at 6522 Meadowridge Road, has been under renovations since last Summer to be an ICE detention facility, according to Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. Ball announced the county had revoked its permit as of Monday, February 7, 2026.
Elkridge ICE detention facility blocked

Key Points on the bill:

  • Restricts the approval of using or constructing a building as an immigration detention facility unless the building is specifically zoned for that exact purpose.
  • Gives the court the ability to issue injunctions to stop this from happening and the Office of the Attorney General the right to sue to enforce the law.
  • The penalty for violation of the law is up to $10,000 per day that an entity is in violation.
  • Applies retroactively to agreements made between the State or local governments and a private entity.
  • Baltimore County voted to ban ICE detention centers earlier this month and Attorney General Brown sued the federal government over a Hagerstown ICE detention center.

How'd they vote?

Here's a look at the party breakdown:

One Republican, Delegate Stuart Schmidt of Anne Arundel County, voted in favor of the bill. Here's a closer look at each delegate's vote:

Among the organizations and politicians that testified in favor of the bill were:

  • Howard County Executive Calvin Ball
  • CASA
  • SURJ
  • Showing Up for Racial Justice Baltimore
  • Capital Area Immigrants' Rights (CAIR) Coalition
  • Indivisible Howard County
  • Maryland Legislative Coalition

No organizations testified against the bill, but two individuals registered as unfavorable.

Full Text of the Bill:

HB1017 - 2026 Regular Session

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.