HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County council is considering several amendments that would require buildings to be "electric ready" though similar steps in other places have been met with legal challenges.

"I have a 27-year-old daughter, and I want her to be able to breathe in 2047, and if it means that we need to move just a little bit faster than maybe some of the other jurisdictions, I'm ok with that," District 4 Council member Deb Jung said.

Watch as the council debate the building codes Howard County council considering greener building codes during Monday's meeting

The latest international building codes is on Monday's agenda, but with several amendments that focus on a more climate-conscious future.

The county has "an ambitious course for reaching a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2045" as part of its Climate Action and Resiliency plan published in 2023.

"Instead of just passing the building code, which is what we've normally done for the past 6 years, this was the year that we had planned to look very carefully at these appendices," Jung explained.

The amendments would require builders to lay the framework for more energy efficient options like an induction stove, heat pumps or car electric charges.

"They give people choice. They will lower people's energy bills if they choose to use these appliances, protect people from extreme weather, and have them comfortable and safe in their home," climate activist with Electrify Howard County Monica Oconnor said.

The group is a coalition of multiple groups working for a greener future, that starts in their backyard.

Oconnor says the measures would also help consumers save money, because retrofitting can cost thousands of dollars.

"There's no good reason actually not to build buildings in the future that will protect Howard County residents," Oconnor said.

But opponents, like Lori Graf, CEO of the Maryland Building Industry Association, have laid out their concerns.

"I think it's just important that we really know what we're passing before we pass it, and the timing of this is very challenging that they introduced it on a week where everybody's out of town," Graf said.

Graf believes the amendments might actually take away consumer choice and points out the state's ongoing energy crisis, where 40% of power is currently imported as a complicating factor.

"To put more energy on the grid right now, when we don't have enough energy, is problematic," Graf said.

The MBIA is also a part of other lawsuits in Montgomery County and D.C. challenging green building initiatives.

Jung says it's not a currently a concern, as in those municipalities took things a step further.

"We're not requiring people to replace their gas furnace with a heat pump. We're not requiring builders to put in an electric stove versus a gas stove," Jung said. "If somebody wants to put in a heat pump, they'll be able to do it. The electric will already be there. If somebody wants to put in in a commercial building EV chargers, the electric conduit will already be there."

Council is expected to vote on each individual amendment during Monday night's meeting.

Jung expects amendments 1-4 and 6 to pass. But says it's a definite "no" for amendment 8 calling it "too prescriptive."

Jung also says she has not decided on if she's voting in favor of amendment 5 or 7, as you can only choose one or the other.