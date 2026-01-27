House Rules Committee hears testimony on Maryland Redistricting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The House Rules Committee began its hearing on the redistricting bill recommended by the Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission, just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Delegate C.T. Wilson (D, District 28), the sponsor of the bill, brought just Governor Wes Moore as his sponsor panel for the bill.

Wilson blamed President Trump for putting Maryland in this position.

"Your voices are not going to be silenced by the gerrymandering in Texas," Wilson told the committee, talking to Marylanders.

"We have to choose between districts that look good and districts that do good," Wilson said.

Wilson was appointed as former Speaker Adrienne Jones's representative on the Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission.

"It complies with all federal constitutional requirements," said Wilson.

While it splits Baltimore into three districts, Wilson says that's a positive, as it gives the City more representation in Congress.

Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission, Map submission

"The State Constitution is completely silent on redistricting," said Wilson.

"So far, six states have moved," said Wilson. "You're here because Maryland will not and should not go quietly into this dark night."

"Marylanders do not enjoy the luxury of allowing other states to fight for us," Wilson added.

"Passing this map is to remind the entire world that America can be better, that we are better," Wilson said.

"The Commission's recommendation was shaped by public submissions, it was shaped by public hearings, it was shaped by public feedback," says Governor Moore. "And that is how our democracy is supposed to work."

"What the President of the United States is doing is political redlining," said Moore.

"I know that history is not going to remember the Trump-Vance administration kindly," Moore says, "but to all those who kowtow, for all those who are trying to move the goalposts, for all those who are loking for all the reasons why we should not respond, instead of using your energy to find ways to respond, history will remember you worse. And I urge the passing of this bill."

When asked about whether or not the Commission discussed the cost of this bill, which is expected to be passed on to local jurisdictions, Wilson said the cost didn't come up.

"What's your democracy worth?" said Wilson.

A vote is expected on this bill and a Republican redistricting bill that aims to oppose to this process after the hearings.

State Senator Bill Ferguson is against this redistricting and says that because there is no cross-filed bill in the Senate, they won't even get this bill until after crossover day.

This hearing is still going on, and this story will be updated with additional details.