Redistricting plows ahead in Maryland State House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Democrats on Friday introduced a bill that would change the Congressional District lines across the state.

House Bill 488, introduced by Delegate C.T. Wilson, was assigned to the Rules Committee for a hearing.

Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission, Map submission

The bill would redistrict according to the Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission's recommended map, a commission Wilson was a part of.

RELATED: Governor's Redistricting Commission approves map in closed meeting

The hearing is scheduled to take place on Monday at 1 p.m. on Zoom.

Several Republican delegates stood up during the floor session Friday morning to ask logistical questions about the quick turnaround for the hearing.

One member asked if there would be consideration for witnesses who wish to testify in case of power outages related to the winter storm that is expected to slam the state over the weekend.

"I trust my chairs to be fair people," said House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk in response. "We will be flexible, you have my word on that."

Maryland General Assembly

The witness sign-up is open until 8 p.m. on Sunday evening to accommodate the tight timeline, and the fiscal note will be available before Monday's hearing.

Republican House leaders are calling out the move as unfair.

"Moving this bill through so quickly in the middle of a giant weather event is a clear message that the Democratic majority has no interest in what the people think," said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel.

House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy said, "People are struggling to pay their electricity bills, we have a giant budget hole to fix, children have been abused and have even died in state custody – that this bill is what is on the fast track is, quite honestly, just outrageous."

MORE INFO: How Maryland got its current congressional map

Over Republican objection, the House is expected to pass the redistricting map; the major obstacle will be the state Senate.

Senate President Bill Ferguson is strongly opposed to this attempt at mid-cycle redistricting.

MORE COVERAGE: 'Irresponsible,' Senate President Ferguson calls redistricting recommendation

"We all agree that what is happening at the federal level is unconscionable," said Ferguson. "What we have to do is focus on things that will make a true difference for Marylanders and that will have an actual impact."

Governor Wes Moore wants it to happen.

"My job is not to get around one person," said Moore in response to a question about Ferguson. "That's not how democracy works. Democracy works when you allow for a vote."

Ferguson did not directly answer the question of whether he would put the map up for a vote in the Senate.

WMAR-2 News/Jeff Morgan

"The Maryland Senate is going to do what we do," said Senate President Bill Ferguson Friday morning, "It's going to focus on the issues that are most important."

"I will not sit on my hands, I will not sit quietly," said Moore, in D.C. yesterday with U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries "We're going to fight for democracy, we're going to fight for our people, I'm really proud of the work the Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission just did, the recommendations that they put forward."

YouTube/Rep. Jeffries

Jeffries was supportive of Moore's efforts to redistrict.

"Marylanders, as the Governor put it so eloquently, deserve an up or down vote," Jeffries said.

"I feel confident with where we are and where we stand," responded Ferguson to a question about potential pressure from Democrats across the country. "We have to focus on delivering for Marylanders, and that's what we're gonna do."

"We can walk and chew gum at the same time," said Governor Wes Moore about being able to work on affordability issues and redistricting.

