Hate Crimes Commission looking for applicants

"Maryland, let's make a difference!" writes Attorney General Anthony Brown in a social media post.

He's inviting people to apply to be on the Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention.

The members of the Commission were changed during the legislative session, in a bill still awaiting the Governor's signature. Instead of representatives from a specific list of organizations representing different groups of people, the Commission would be made up of "15 individuals who represent or advocate on behalf of individuals who are members of a protected class under the state Hate Crime Laws."

Legislators had created the Commission just last year, but worked to change who was a part of the Commission, and allow members to be suspended, after a controversy with one of the Commissioners.

Dr. Zainab Chaudry was temporarily suspended and then reinstated due to posts on her personal social media page.

"Ms. Chaudry's posts on her social media since October 7, in these very early days, have challenged the Commission's ability to do its work," Brown said in a statement when he suspended her. She was reinstated after his office found that he didn't have the legal authority to suspend a Commissioner.

If the new bill is signed by the Governor, the Attorney General will be responsible for appointing the 15 individuals.

The link to the application is in his tweet below.