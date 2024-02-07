Governor Wes Moore says "state of our State is strong" despite challenges

"If the state received a nickel every time I said the word 'partnership,' we would have all of our budget issues solved," Governor Wes Moore said to a chuckle during Wednesday's State of the State address in Annapolis.

However, he didn't go into details about how he hopes to address those budget problems, other than mentioning that Maryland needs to change the way it funds transportation.

Moore did announce that he plans to unveil a three-year plan for the state, with realistic and measurable goals.

"We've built these priorities by listening to the people who sent us here: Our constituents," he told the General Assembly.

His priorities, making Maryland safer, more affordable, more competitive, and continuing to make Maryland the State that serves.

MORE: Daily Maryland General Assembly Legislative Blog

"Hate has no place in our state," earned Moore one of several standing ovations during his speech.

Moore highlighted a few of the bills he's introduced, including the ENOUGH Act and the bill to create the Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention.

Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey delivered the Republican response immediately following Moore's speech.

"Our vision is one where public safety is not just a priority, but a foundation," he said.

While Hershey said that Republicans agree with some of the overall goals, they disagree with how the administration is working to get there.

He also pointed out that Moore's budget proposal doesn't address long-term budget shortfalls.