Governor Moore highlights low crime rates in announcement of law enforcement budget proposal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — In front of the Maryland State Police barracks in College Park on Thursday morning, Governor Wes Moore announced plans to propose a budget with $124.1 million to support law enforcement.

"Our administration is committed to creating a safer state for every Marylander through an all-of-the-above approach that supports law enforcement, strengthens our communities, and invests in our people," said Moore.

WMAR-2 News/Erick Ferris

This comes on the heels of historic progress made in reducing homicides and crime overall in Baltimore City and across the state of Maryland.

According to the administration, homicides across the state were down 25% in 2025 compared to 2024.

In Baltimore City, homicides were down more than 31% in 2025 compared to 2024.

The money for law enforcement will be administered through the State Aid for Police Protection Program, which is a fund used to supplement local resources.

The Moore-Miller administration says it's focused on building stronger and more vibrant communities by addressing some of the underlying issues that lead to crime.

"At the direction of Governor Moore and working alongside our local law enforcement partners, we are committed to building on our progress to keep Maryland safe," said Maryland State Police Acting Superintendent Colonel Michael A. Jackson.

