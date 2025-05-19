Governor announces intention to veto more than 20 bills

Governor Wes Moore announced late last week his intention to veto nearly two dozen bills.

The bills deal with a variety of topics, some creating studies, other dealing with the Uninsured Employer's Fund, and still others with the Board of License Commissioners dealing with the sale of alcoholic beverages.

For quite a few of the bills vetoed, Moore explained in his accompanying letters that it was the fiscal situation that was the reason for his veto.

"[T]he chaos from Washington, D.C. makes every day more challenging than the last," writes Moore. "We face a real and present danger from a White House that continues to attack our economy with reckless abandon. In a time of profound uncertainty, we must evaluate every expenditure with a critical eye towards our future."



-Letter vetoing SB149/HB128, SB116/HB270 and HB1316

Here's an overview of the bills vetoed, and the reason given for their veto:

&lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/23276898/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="table visualization" /&gt;

Several of the vetoes received critical feedback from advocates.

The veto of a bill to create a Commission to study reparations in Maryland was met with "deep disappointment" from the state's Legislative Black Caucus.

In his letter vetoing the bill, the Governor acknowledged that it was a difficult decision.

"While I appreciate the work that went into this legislation, I strongly believe now is not the time for another study. Now is the time for continued action that delivers results for the people we serve."



-Governor Wes Moore's letter vetoing SB587

The Legislative Black Caucus wrote a lengthy statement in response, adding that the bill had passed with a veto-proof majority.

"Governor Moore had the chance to show the country and the world that here in Maryland we boldly and courageously recognize our painful history and the urgent need to address it," the Legislative Black Caucus wrote in a statement. "Instead, the State's first Black governor chose to block this historic legislation that would have moved the state toward directly repairing the harm of enslavement."



-Part of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland's Statement on the Governor's veto of SB587

Similarly, the Maryland League of Conservation Voters expressed "outrage and disbelief" over the veto of the RENEW Act (HB128/SB149).

The Governor, in vetoing this and two other study-related bills, argued because of the budget situation, the state needs to reconsider creating new "expensive and labor intensive studies."

"Studies can serve a purpose, but their overuse is a drag on the state government," writes Governor Moore.



- Letter vetoing SB149/HB128, SB116/HB270, and HB1316

The League of Conservation Voters argues that the study in the RENEW Act would cost around $500,000 and that the funding wouldn't be coming from the State's General Fund.

“This veto is extremely frustrating and simply does not support the state’s climate goals,” says Kim Coble, Executive Director of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters. "This veto is not fiscal responsibility, it's a definitive step in the opposite direction of our climate goals."



“I would be delighted to be Governor Moore's biggest supporter. But, as a Maryland mom, his lack of leadership on climate worries me," says Brittany Baker, Maryland Director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network.



“Maryland voters elected a Governor who promised climate leadership, and this veto is a reversal both on climate leadership and fiscal responsibility," says Josh Tulkin, Director of the Maryland Sierra Club.



-Statement from the Maryland League of Conservation Voters

Meanwhile, the Maryland Heritage Areas Coalition released a statement on the veto of SB980, which would allow for future increases in funding for Maryland Heritage Areas, but did not mandate any additional funding.

"Expanding the MHAA [Maryland Heritage Areas Authority] allocation at this time would further strain limited resources and undermine the state's ability to meet broad conservation and recreation goals," says Moore. "My administration remains committed to working with the General Assembly to support the important mission of MHAA. However, increasing its share from an already constrained funding pool, especially during a time of fiscal uncertainty, risks jeopardizing other crucial land conservation and resource enhancement investments across the state."



-Letter vetoing SB980

The Maryland Heritage Areas Coalition, which has representatives from Maryland's 13 different Heritage areas, argued that the program, which would have had its future funding cap lifted, the Maryland Heritage Areas Program, is an economic driver for the state, bringing in $7 for every $1 spent funding it.

"It is with concern that we respond to the veto of the bi-partisan legislation SB980 that passed with universal acclaim in the Maryland General Assembly and was crafted with members of the Governor's office," said the Maryland Heritage Areas Coalition. "This legislation was necessary for future economic growth.... We appreciate the careful considerations that the Moore-Miller administration is making amid historic budget problems and vast regional uncertainty. However, this legislation recognized that fact with its mindful approach."



- Maryland Heritage Areas Coalition Statement on Veto of SB980

The Governor also vetoed two line items in the budget, one relating to the RENEW Act, and the other adding general funds and 3 full-time positions at the State's Department of Education that would have helped local agencies with cybersecurity efforts.

"Ensuring strong cybersecurity protections in every government agency is essential, but the creation of these positions at MSDE represents mission creep for that agency," Moore explains. "Further, it duplicates existing state government resources, namely the Office of Security Management within the Department of Information Technology."



-Veto letter for line items in HB350 - Budget Bill

The dates on the letter all read May 16th; however, the Maryland General Assembly's website has not updated that these bills have been vetoed. The next bill signing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20th.