Governor Wes Moore vetoes bill to create Reparations Commission in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore vetoed a bill Friday that would have established a Reparations Commission to study the impact of slavery in Maryland.

In a veto letter to Senate President Bill Ferguson, Governor Moore said that he strongly believed that "now is not the time for another study."

"We have moved in partnership with leaders across the state to uplift Black families and address racial disparities in our communities. That is the context in which I've made this difficult decision," said Governor Moore.

If formed, the job of the commission would have been to study and recommend "appropriate benefits to be made to individuals whose ancestors were enslaved in the State or were impacted by certain inequitable government policies."

Some of the reparations considered included statements of apology, financial compensation, property tax rebates, social service assistance, licensing and permit fee waivers, home down payment assistance, business incentives, child care costs, debt forgiveness, and college tuition.

The commission would have been tasked with submitting a preliminary report by January 1, 2027, followed by a final report by November 1, 2027.

After the bill was vetoed, the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland released a statement expressing its disappointment, saying Governor Moore "had a chance to show the country and the world that here in Maryland, we boldly and courageously recognize our painful history and the urgent need to address it."

The full statement can be read below:

“At a time when the White House and Congress are actively targeting Black communities, dismantling diversity initiatives, and using harmful coded language, Governor Moore had a chance to show the country and the world that here in Maryland we boldly and courageously recognize our painful history and the urgent need to address it. Instead, the State’s first Black governor chose to block this historic legislation that would have moved the state toward directly repairing the harm of enslavement.



The bill, which passed by an overwhelming majority in the House and Senate, was crafted to bring together leaders, impacted residents and experts to study and make recommendations on reparations in Maryland. While unilateral executive actions and piecemeal legislation addressing disparities can contribute to progress, they cannot substitute meaningful, sustained, and comprehensive efforts commissioned in this bill to address reparations and repair.



We are elected leaders in the state that enslaved renowned abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, and we convene in a State House that is less than a mile from the Annapolis City Dock — one of the nation’s earliest and most high-traffic ports of enslavement. We owe this bill to those who endured forced labor and all Black Marylanders impacted by enslavement, discrimination, and its long-term harm. As federal efforts to erase our history and attack the most vulnerable continue, Marylanders need decisive, courageous action at the state level.”



Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland

The bill initially passed both chambers with a veto-proof majority.

According to the Legislative Black Caucus, the legislature will have the final say.

The Senate President's Office said "The Senate will closely evaluate each veto from the Governor's Office and have more details on possible action in the near future."

Speaker Adrienne Jones also released a statement: