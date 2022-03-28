Watch
General Assembly draws new congressional map, following court order

Kristi Harper/WMAR
Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md. on March 9, 2022.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 11:56:20-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland General Assembly will be introducing a newly drawn congressional map after a judge found the one enacted in December unconstitutional.

A spokesperson for Senate President Bill Ferguson confirmed that a new map has been drawn, with the intention of introducing it tonight when the Senate reconvenes at 7 pm.

The map that passed during December's special session took months of meetings and work sessions.

The new map hasn't yet appeared on the General Assembly's website, but the order declaring the new map unconstitutional came down on Friday afternoon.

We are working to learn more about the new map and who worked on it and will be updating this story as we learn more throughout the day.

