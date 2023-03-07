From Jeremiah Brogden to Izaiah Carter, 31 City School students have died by gun violence

31 Baltimore City School students have died by gun violence since the start of the school year, a spokesperson for the district told WMAR-2 News Tuesday afternoon.

It's a shocking number.

We diligently track homicides in both Baltimore City and County, and between the two, there are as many as 16 homicide victims that could potentially be Baltimore City students with at least 5 of those confirmed to have been students in the district.

Jeremiah Brogden was 17 when he was shot and killed early in the school year.

School officials confirmed that he was the first student victim of gun violence for the school year.

Izaiah Carter, shot and killed just yesterday, was 16-years-old and the 31st student to die by gun violence.

Gun violence doesn't always refer to murder, it also includes death by suicide.

We reached out to the Baltimore Police Department, to get a sense of the number of gun-related suicide deaths for people under the age of 20.

BPD says, they don't track suicides.

We are reaching out to another agency to try and get those numbers.

WMAR-2 News is also working to confirm the number of students who were murdered.

This story will be updated as we continue to learn more.