BALTIMORE — In a nearly unanimous vote, the Baltimore City Council has passed a budget that balances an $85 million deficit while securing funding for several key priorities.

"It's a tough budget environment on both the state and federal level and we're swimming upstream with that," District 11Councilman Zac Blanchard said.

Watch as city officials discuss the city's budget City council passes $4.6 billion 2026 budget in near-unanimous vote

But despite the financial pressures this season, many council members feel significant progress was made in the process.

"I think the first biggest win was showing that we all are collective in our vision on seeing the city move forward," District 12 Councilman Jermaine Jones.

The approved budget includes funding for traffic calming measures and an additional $2 million for the Office of Immigrant Affairs, which comes at a time when ICE enforcement is keeping the community on high alert.

"That was actually my number one budget priority as well," said Blanchard. "I know this was probably at least near universal amongst members that this was a real thing that we needed to address."

Blanchard was also excited that he was able to secure funding for the Buy Back the Block program as federal funds are set to run out.

The council allocated an additional $112,000 to the Inspector General's Office from the Baltimore City State's Attorney after the introduction of a final amendment by District 14 Councilwoman Odette Ramos.

It was a move welcomed by Inspector General Isabel Cumming, who says the office is incredibly busy at all times.

It currently has 33 active investigations and 27 pending.

"I asked them, please, we've done a good job. Please allow us to have an additional person, and that position was granted," said Cumming. "So we will be hiring a new person very quickly, very soon because there's a lot to be done and the focus of this new person will be on DPW and Department of Transportation roads and trash."

However, the budget does include some downsides, such as increases on fines and fees, including for $0.25 to $0.38 more in taxes on taxi rides, ambulance transport and landfill tipping charges.

These increases prompted Councilman Yitzy Schleifer to vote against the budget.

"It's not fair to be raising these taxes and fees on items that our constituents, especially our older adults, cannot avoid," said Schleifer.

The Baltimore City Police budget was also cut by slightly more than $1 million.

Some council members maintain that the situation could be worse compared to other cities.

"A lot of other places talking about job cuts and different things and cuts to public services, and none of that was on the table, which is what I'm proud of," Councilman Jones said.

Schleifer wasn't alone in his opposition. District 4 Councilman Mark Conway expressed serious concerns about a $7 million diversion from the Youth Fund to the Mayor's Office.

"The intention behind the bill was that this is supposed to be a protected fund for young people not to be used as a cookie jar for the mayor, and so I felt really uncomfortable about that," Conway said.

Conway also attempted to pass a last-minute amendment to avoid establishing what he believes is a concerning precedent .

Other council members expressed they felt that the change was not against the city charter, as Conway interpreted it, and voted against his amendment.

