Burned down business faces dozens of consumer complaints

Flames quickly engulfed a local business over the weekend, but Tiffin Mats was already facing fire from consumers before the building ignited.

A viewer called WMAR-2 News to alert us the company was facing multiple consumer complaints for unfulfilled orders.

We followed up with the Maryland Attorney General's Office. Its Consumer Protection Division confirmed since 2020, they've received 27 complaints, mainly failure to deliver.

The OAG sent us 19 of those complaints, all of which were closed, with personal identifying information redacted. Many of them were unable to be mediated by the Consumer Protection Division because they involved schools, non-profits, or other businesses.

Complaints that could be mediated for individual consumers, mainly ended without the requested refund.

"We attempted to resolve your mediation complaint against Tiffin Mats, Inc. We regret to advise you the business has failed to cooperate with our efforts to resolve this matter through mediation. The business failed to respond to our letters."

-Multiple letters to consumers from the Mediation Unit

For business-to-business complaints, the OAG advised those could be sent to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Tiffin Mats, Inc. has an F rating on BBB and 59 complaints closed in the last 3 years.

The BBB earlier this year also initiated an investigation into the business "to research numerous unanswered complaints on their business file."

"Most of the unanswered complaints allege unreceived orders after payment and poor customer service when attempting to address these concerns."

-BBB 'Tiffin Mat, Inc.' Business Profile

While the BBB was able to initially get in touch with the business, it was not able "to reach the business for follow-up discussion."

Schools and non-profits were referred from the OAG's office to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Meanwhile, despite the building in Cecil County having burned down, the OAG's office will still take and mediate complaints as the business has not closed. To file a consumer protection complaint, click here.

We've reached out to Tiffin Mats for a statement and will update this story as soon as it's received.

As of 9:38 pm on December 11, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says the origin and cause of the fire will remain under investigation.