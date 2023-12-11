Fire Marshal investigating fire that destroyed athletic store in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that destroyed an athletic store over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, just after 1:00 a.m., firefighters were sent to 505 Blue Ball Road for a building fire. When they arrived, they saw the Tiffin Mats building in flames.

Officials say over 100 firefighters from multiple departments, including from Pennsylvania and Delaware, helped with the blaze.

It took nearly two hours to bring the fire under control, officials say. No injuries were reported.

Tiffin Mats manufactures athletic sports mats, including cheer, tumbling and folding mats.

This incident is still under investigation.