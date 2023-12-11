Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire Marshal investigating fire that destroyed athletic store in Cecil County

Tiffin Mats .jpeg
Office of the State Fire Marshal
Tiffin Mats .jpeg
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 10:25:19-05

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that destroyed an athletic store over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, just after 1:00 a.m., firefighters were sent to 505 Blue Ball Road for a building fire. When they arrived, they saw the Tiffin Mats building in flames.

Officials say over 100 firefighters from multiple departments, including from Pennsylvania and Delaware, helped with the blaze.

It took nearly two hours to bring the fire under control, officials say. No injuries were reported.

Tiffin Mats manufactures athletic sports mats, including cheer, tumbling and folding mats.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices