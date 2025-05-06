Audit: Lack of DJS background checks allowed convicted criminal to work with children

BALTIMORE — A newly released legislative audit alleges systemic failures within Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services (DJS).

The report covers the period of April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023.

It reveals poor oversight of departmental facilities, personnel, and financial resources, all of which impact public safety and tax payer dollars.

Among the highlights, was the department's lack of proper background checks for youth care services contractors and vendors.

The audit found at least one individual with a 2021 conviction for second-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon working directly with children.

"We agree with the recommendation and have developed a generic email address for all vendors to report the findings of their criminal background checks as part of the employment process," DJS wrote in response. "DJS will determine if contract modifications should be made to address background checks, notifications, and frequency of their staff."

As of January the individual was still employed by the vendor, according to the audit.

DJS also had problems keeping track of employee overtime and supply inventory.

The audit flagged a DJS employee who worked 124 hours overtime in a single pay period, amounting to $5,622.

In 2023, ten others made more in overtime than their regular salary.

Source: Central Payroll Bureau Payroll Records





*These employees received overtime that exceeded their regular earnings in a calendar year

"The Department began reviewing OT usage in December 2024 and has done so every pay period since," DJS responded. "The data is broken down by division and unit and tracked. Facility Superintendents are required to submit a bi-weekly sheet outlining the reasons for OT, and the Community staff do the same via a shared google spreadsheet."

Finally, the audit noted how several issues raised in the report were repeat findings from previous investigations.

"Our audit disclosed that DJS did not have a process to ensure that residential service facilities timely corrected deficiencies identified by its Office of the Inspector General (OIG) resulting in numerous deficiencies going uncorrected. Audits performed for fiscal years 2021 through 2023 by the OIG covering operations at eight residential services facilities collectively disclosed 330 audit findings, including 83 repeated findings."

The findings mark the latest setback for Juvenile Services Secretary, Vincent Schiraldi, who so far has resisted calls for his resignation.

MORE: Maryland Juvenile Services Secretary grilled on persisting issues despite promised changes

While Schiraldi pledged to implement most of the audit's recommended changes by 2025, he warned some wouldn't be effective until 2026.

A copy of the full audit can be read below.