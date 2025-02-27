Schiraldi questioned by house judiciary on audit outlining DJS shortcomings

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Vincent Schiraldi, Maryland's Secretary of Juvenile services sat in front of the House Judiciary committee for questioning about a report detailing changes his department needs to make. The data in the report only covered five months of Schiraldi's term but many of the issues still persist.

Things like changing their case management system which hasn't been upgraded in two decades or sharing what works well across the state.

"DJS should do their best to make sure that things that work well are being done in as many places as possible," said Michael Powell with the office of program evaluation and government accountability.

Secretary Schiraldi says his office has been making changes.

When it comes to child in need of supervision petitions, intended for kids who have non violent offenses like truancy or alcohol violations.

Law enforcement across the state thought it wasn't worth the time, so his office met with them

"That worked, there was a tenfold increase in the number of young people under age 13 referred to us for CINS cases," said Schiraldi.

For some low-level crimes the department was closing the complaint if the juvenile and their parents no-showed.

Something Schiraldi admitted to not knowing until this report came out.

"I will say this is one area where the OPEGA report rang a bell for us, I was like 'Is this true?' I did not know this one," said Schiraldi to the committee.

He says the department has since stopped doing it.

"Now this was brought to our attention, we've ceased that practice," said Schiraldi when speaking with reporters.

Schiraldi was questioned on if he will step down.

There have been calls for him to resign from the position, most notably from Baltimore city residents last summer.

"The governor has been consistently supportive and as long as he is and as long as I feel like I am achieving the kinds of things to help make Maryland a safer place and to help rehabilitate young people I am going to keep doing this job," said Schiraldi.

Schiraldi also said they're adding more programs for young people including work development opportunities.