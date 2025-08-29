Attorney General Brown declares victory in fight for AmeriCorps funding

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is declaring a victory today after the federal Office of Management and Budget (OMB) agreed to release nearly $185 million dollars in AmeriCorps funding.

Maryland and several other states had first sued the Trump administration over its gutting of AmeriCorps programs.

A judge granted the states a preliminary injunction, ordering the Administration to reinstate programming and funding.

The states filed an amended lawsuit in July after millions of dollars continued to be withheld.

"As of [August 28]," reads a Motion to Stay filed Thursday, "OMB Defendants have now 'approved the spend plan for the remaining $184,898,010' and that '[a]ll Fiscal Year 2025 funds appropriated to AmeriCorps by Congress have now been apportioned and allocated."

Now the states and the OMB are getting together to see how to resolve the lawsuit.

"This is a major victory for Maryland's most vulnerable and the AmeriCorps members who serve them," says Brown. "This outcome provides security for the programs and dedicated AmeriCorps members who tutor and mentor struggling Maryland students and give food to Marylanders who need it."

