Annual point-in-time count taking place slightly later this year in Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. — On Wednesday, about 25 volunteers will be hitting the streets to count the number of homeless individuals living in Baltimore County for its annual point-in-time count.

Because of the geographic spread and green spaces, it's an issue that can sometimes seem invisible.

The volunteers will begin their survey 4 p.m., a bit later than what it's been in years past, and work until 9 p.m. depending on availability.

According to chief of homeless services in Baltimore County Heather Sheridan that's more in line with requirements from Housing and Urban Development, the federal agency that requires the count.

"The best practice is to conduct the point-in-time count later, closer to the time someone would actually bed down, would actually lie down to go to sleep that night," Sheridan explained.

HUD requires cities and counties to conduct this annual point in time count to determine if homelessness is increasing or decreasing across the country.

Though, because it's only one day, it's never considered perfect.

Homeless advocate Rob Williams, who's volunteered for the PIT in the past, says he worries the changes would emphasize that.

"My biggest concern is that those that are unsheltered are going to be under counted this year," Williams said.

But the county assures it's doing everything to get as accurate a count as possible.

Prologue, an outreach center that typically only is open until 4 p.m. will stay open later for the count.

While the volunteers portion ends after five hours, the outreach continues.

Sheridan says for an additional two days, groups headed by the Community Assistance Network will focus on unsheltered individuals who may be living outside, such as in known encampments.

"We are very committed in Baltimore County to make sure that count is as thorough as possible," Sheridan said.

The count is a very small part of the story and not the whole picture.

Other factors help determine funding including the number of individuals served each year, which Sheridan says is between 3 to 4,000 and their outcomes.