Alternatives to ending Maryland's unemployment bonus benefits

In 30 days Maryland's extra unemployment benefits will come to an end. That's the decision from Governor Larry Hogan, who is ending the benefits two months early in an effort to get people back to work.

WMAR-2 News went In Focus on a unique solution in Colorado, aimed at getting people back to work, without ending benefits.

It's called the 'Colorado Jumpstart Incentive'. It started in May and requires someone to hold a full-time job for at least 8 straight weeks.

If they were hired in May, they'll get $1600.

If they get hired in June, they'll get $1200

Here in Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and Senate Unemployment Chair Kathy Klausmeier referenced the incentive program in a letter to Governor Hogan, send June 2nd.

They call the Colorado program "A more prudent approach of incentivizing residents to accept positions, instead of unnecessarily harming people based on an unsupported conservative narrative,"

The Governor's office has not responded to the push for a Colorado-like plan, but did release a statement after the letter from the Senators was released. The Governor's Communications Director said "This program has served its purpose in providing temporary relief, but vaccines and jobs are now in abundant supply. Businesses are eager to hire right now and we look forward to getting more people back to work as we continue to emerge from the pandemic."

