TOWSON, M.d — It's shaping up to be a special homecoming Saturday at Towson University.

The 3-3 Tigers are hosting the 4-2 Stony Brook Seawolves.

"They have the number one rusher in the conference. I think they do a really good job schematically—their inside zone, their outside zone. We've got to be able to disrupt it. It's going to come down to our d-line really playing at a high level," says Pete Shinnick, Towson Football Head Coach.

The Tigers are riding a two-game win streak, and they haven't lost at home this season. They're expected to have their hands full against a Seawolves team which loves to run the ball, which means keeping the offense and quarterback Sean Brown off the field.

"We have to make use of all of our opportunities; whatever they give us, we have to take advantage of. We've got to do whatever we can each drive to hold the ball ourselves and continue each drive and keep the defense off the field," says Sean Brown, Towson University Quarterback.

Going up against one of the conference's top rushing attacks means it could be a busy day for leading tacklers Kam Snell and Will Middleton. Both of whom are up for the challenge.

"One of our focuses week and week out is swarm to the ball. We call it swarm to eat," says Kam Snell, Towson University defensive back.

"We've been trusting each other. We came close to beating the bigger teams. But we're like, you've got to do your job so we can get past that and get over the hump," says Will Middleton, Towson University Linebacker.

This group hopes these fans show up and show out this Saturday.

"We need y'all. We're too at home. I feel like we've been playing great at home, especially for this week. If you haven't come to any games, we need y'all at this game. This is the biggest game because it's the next game and it's us. We're at the crib, protecting the crib, and we need y'all to roar; we need everybody," says Middleton.

"We've got about 15,000 fans over the first two games here, so we want to pack this place. We haven't had a packed crowd yet. Hopefully everybody comes out. It's supposed to be beautiful weather," says Shinnick.

The game is Saturday at 1:00 pm at Johnny Unitas Stadium.