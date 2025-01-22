Howard County Police urge drivers to Move Over after close call

COLUMBIA — In a sobering reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement, the Howard County Police Department is urging drivers to be vigilant about the Move Over Law following a close-call involving one of their officers.

Just two weeks ago, an officer responded to a crash on Route 100, only to find themselves in a dangerous situation when another vehicle collided with the rear of their patrol car, which was on the shoulder.

"Fortunately, no one was injured. The officer wasn't injured. The driver may have had superficial injuries," said Howard County Police Chief Greg Der.

As a law enforcement officer, the Chief knows how scary it can be on the highway. "You are only feet away from vehicles that are traveling 55, 60, sometimes 70 miles an hour on the highway, so it's a very dangerous situation," said Chief Der.

This incident highlights the critical need for drivers to adhere to the Move Over Law, which requires motorists to change lanes away from stationary emergency vehicles with their lights flashing or to slow down if a lane change is not possible.

Chief Der emphasized that this law isn’t just a suggestion; it’s the law in Maryland, "It is mandated that you must move over. So, if you see a law enforcement officer or even a citizen on the side of the road with their hazards on, by Maryland law, you have to move if applicable, or you have to slow down."

Alarmingly, a recent AAA survey revealed that 32% of Maryland drivers were unaware of the Move Over Law.

Ragina Ali, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, expressed concern over this lack of awareness. “Despite every state in the country having some form of move-over law, we're still seeing that people are unsure what the law is or don't know it exists," she said.

Howard County Police are dedicated to increasing awareness and enforcement of this critical law. Officers will be actively monitoring compliance, and violations will result in moving citations, potential fines, and points on the driver’s license.

In 2024 alone, Maryland State Police issued 869 citations for Move Over Law violations and 135 citations for Slow Down violations, amounting to a total of 1,004 citations related to this essential safety measure.

The Howard County Police Department is calling upon all drivers to prioritize safety on the road. Remember: when you see lights flashing on the highway, it’s not just a signal—it's a reminder to move over and slow down for the safety of everyone involved.

