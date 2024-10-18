A crossing guard shortage has Howard County looking to hire 11 new ones

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — There's a need for crossing guards in Howard County.

To be fully staffed, they need 60 crossing guards

At the moment, there are 49.

Over on Centennial Lane in Ellicott City, there is a lot of traffic at the beginning of the school day.

With the recent changes to school start times, it impacts crossing guards being able to work at multiple locations.

Tracy Downard is the crossing guard supervisor in Howard County.

She is constantly working to make sure every post is filled.

Howard County Police say if there is a shortage, they have to pull patrol officers from the street to help direct traffic.

That is something they do as a last resort because they want the patrol officers on the street to keep people safe.

