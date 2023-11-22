Howard County has a renewed focus on solving cold cases

HOWARD COUNTY — Solving cold cases can be challenging for police departments as time goes on.

In Howard County, they have a renewed push to solve these cases.

They are now offering $30,000 for anyone who comes forward with information regarding any of their cold cases.

In Howard County there are 27 open homicide cold cases.

One of the cases they are trying to solve is the homicide of Aaron Brice.

He was killed at a Halloween party overnight back in 2009.

This took place on the 11,500 block of Manorstone Lane in Columbia.

More than 100 people attended the party.

Police received multiple calls saying shots had been fired inside the house.

Chief Der says they had someone they were looking at, but that person wasn't charged or brought to prosecution.

He says they are still looking for the person or people responsible.

He says if you have any information on this case or any other case to please come forward.

Chief Der wants to provide closure for the families of the victims.

"These victims that have to live with the loss of their loved ones, they think about it everyday. They think about the feelings they went through when the incident happened, so I think that our victims, the 27 victims of homicide here in Howard County, their loved ones that are still alive probably think about that everyday. And that's what they communicate when I talk to them."

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has worked with Chief Der on the effort to increase the reward money to $30,000.

The county executive says he wants to provide answers for the families of the victims as well.

Across the country there are more than 200,000 cold case murders.

The Howard County Police Department has a tip line.

That number is 410 313-STOP.

