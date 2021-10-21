Zebra farm owner charged with animal cruelty, another zebra found dead

The owner of a zebra farm in Prince George's County now faces three counts of animal cruelty and a second zebra was found dead, this one on the farm property.

This zebra was actually spotted by a TV news helicopter on Tuesday. The crew saw the dead zebra and called authorities. The first zebra was found dead last month, decomposed in a snare trap just feet away from the farm property. This was one of the three zebras that escaped in August.

Jerry Lee Holly, 76, is the owner of the farm on Duley Station Road in Upper Marlboro. He moved to Maryland from Florida in the late summer and is said to have a long history in the exotic animal business. Holly is accused of not providing adequate food, water or veterinary care for his herd of zebras. He's also accused of inflicting "unnecessary suffering or pain on a zebra."

Holly wasn't arrested. Instead, he was ordered to appear in court at a future date. He faces up to 270 days in jail and up to $3,000 dollars in fines.

The investigation into Holly started when three of his zebras escaped at the end of August. Authorities say they've been causing a public nuisance and can be dangerous. They're warning drivers to be vigilant, if you're in the area. They also stressed zebras tend to bite or kick if they're cornered, so to keep your distance. Prince George's County Animal Control is working to get the zebras back to the farm. As of right now, authorities don't plan on taking away the zebras. However, they are closely monitoring them and the farm.

There are 36 zebras on the farm right now. Two are still roaming around and the other two were found dead.