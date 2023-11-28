'You can't keep letting them get away with it': Addressing juvenile crime

BALTIMORE — Some say - it all starts at home. Others say - it's the justice system that needs to change. Either way, everyone can pretty much agree: 12 and 13-year-olds committing carjackings shouldn't be considered normal.

"Juvenile crime is outrageous, said Adrian Inniss. "You can't keep letting them get away with it. They're not making changes and they're hurting innocent people."

"These adults need to put their foot down. It's bad," said Linda Reed.

"The parents need to be parents. Teach these kids how to take care of their neighborhood, respect their mothers, respect their elders, respect where they live, and once they learn how to do that they'll grow up to be a good citizen," said Ellicott Bannister.

Between November 20 and 26, Baltimore Police arrested 18 juveniles, mostly for stealing cars.

On Sunday, seven juveniles were arrested at once in Northwest Baltimore, including a 12-year-old, for a stolen car. The day after Thanksgiving, three boys were arrested for an armed carjacking in Southwest Baltimore - the victim was 76-years-old.

Police later learned one of the 15-year-old suspects had already been arrested three times for car thefts.

"It's the same people repeating these crimes over and over. You can't rehab people who don't want to be rehabbed," Inniss said.

We told you earlier in the month about this incident - when a 12 and 14-year-old attacked a woman while she was walking home in Canton, and stole her car keys. The pair was released from police custody about two hours after their arrest, prompting five legislators to send a letter to BPD and the Department of Juvenile Services, calling it a failure of justice.

Tonight, lawmakers and law enforcement from both the city and the county are holding a public safety town hall to answer questions from concerned neighbors.

Senator Cory McCray is one of the hosts.

"I think at the end of the day, what people feel is real. So if people are feeling unsafe, it's our job to make sure they have any protection that's necessary for them to be safe," he said.

During an unrelated event today, Governor Moore was asked about the issue. He says his office has been working to reform the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS), and he's open to changes to the Juvenile Justice Reform Act, which was passed last year in an effort to protect young offenders.

"There are a few things that need to happen. One is - for people who violate the law, regardless of age, there need to be accountability measures. And the second thing is - we have to make sure there's greater levels of support for our children so they don't end up going into that world in the first place," Moore said.

"We're very clear on the challenges that DJS has had that have been longstanding. We're clear that when we came into office; we walked into a DJS that was understaffed and underfunded, he continued."

The town hall meeting is going on now at Mount Pleasant Church.

WMAR-2 News is there; we will update you on what happens later tonight.

